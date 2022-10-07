Biden

President Joe Biden is escorted by Col. Matthew Jones, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, as he walks to board Air Force One Friday at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear "Armageddon" was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.