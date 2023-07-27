Election 2024 Trump

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump faces new charges in the classified documents case that accuse him of asking a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of the records, according to an updated indictment unsealed Thursday.