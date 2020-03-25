March has been a rollercoaster month for the Jimmy’s Egg location in Temple, with the restaurant now fearing a need to close its doors.
After opening earlier this month to an outpouring of public support, Jimmy’s Egg has seen a sharp decline in the number of customers ordering food. The restaurant’s management said that if sales don’t increase soon, the location could face temporary or permanent closure.
Restaurant general manager Regina Rodriguez said she attributes the fall in business to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the recent shelter in place order.
“I don’t want to lose the store (so) I may have to close down and reopen when all this other stuff is over with,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t want to leave Temple, I don’t want to shut the doors, and this is what I do for a living. I can’t stay open with 80 and 90 percent labor either.”
The Temple restaurant opened its doors March 2, expanding from a store in Kil-leen.
Rodriguez said both the Temple and the Killeen locations have been hit hard during the pandemic, though Temple has had a harder time. She said the fact the Temple location is so new has hindered locals from knowing the restaurant is even there, let alone open for to-go orders.
Rodriguez said she has seen the restaurant go from between $4,000 and $5,000 in daily sales to now just seeing about $200 per day.
Workers at the restaurant have been put on a rotation to allow them to still make money while the breakfast chain still needs to cut back on the number employees working at one time.
Rodriguez said she wishes the problem with the restaurant was something she could control instead of COVID-19, which she can’t.
“It is very scary,” Rodriguez said. “And, because it is because of something else in the world, it is not something I can control because otherwise it wouldn’t be happening.”
The restaurant, at 5408 W. Adams Ave., will continue to serve takeout items for as long as it remains open, along with expanding to include delivery services such as Waitr, DoorDash and Grubhub. Rodriguez said residents who plan to visit can get coupons when ordering with the chain’s app.