Uvalde testimony

Jasmine Cazares places a hand on her father, Javier, to console him while he speaks through tears, testifying in favor of House Bill 2744 to the Community Safety Committee in the state Capitol in Austin on Tuesday. The bill seeks to raise the age required to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

 Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune

By the time Kimberly Mata-Rubio sat down in front of Texas lawmakers Tuesday night, 13 hours had passed since she arrived at the Capitol.