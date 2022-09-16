Theater The Phantom of the Opera

A poster advertising "The Phantom of the Opera," is displayed on the shuttered Majestic Theatre in New York. Broadway's longest-running show will play its final performance on Broadway on Feb. 18, 2023.

 Kathy Willens

NEW YORK — "The Phantom of the Opera" — Broadway's longest-running show — is scheduled to close in February 2023, the biggest victim yet of the post-pandemic softening in theater attendance in New York.