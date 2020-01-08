The Temple Police Department responded to a shooting at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Pecan Point Apartments, 463 Westfield Blvd., according to Cody Weems, media relations specialist for Temple PD.
A single male victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Officers were advised that three unknown black male suspects fled the scene.
The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.