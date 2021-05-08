AUSTIN — Central Texas Medicaid recipients will continue to have local options in health care, a news release said, after the Texas House of Representatives passed House Bill 3662 on Friday.
State Representative Hugh D. Shine, R-Temple, joint authored the bill, the release from his office said, with state Reps. Brad Buckley, R-Salado; Kyle Kacal, R-College Station; and James Talarico, D-Round Rock.
The release said the legislation was supported by Baylor Scott & White.
House Bill 3662 is a local bill that extends current protections in Central Texas by ensuring the Scott & White Health Plan is offered to more Medicaid recipients by allowing the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to contract with managed care organizations, such as Baylor Scott & White, to provide services, the release said.
“House Bill 3662 is a landmark piece of legislation for Central Texas because the area is predominately rural and lacks a tax base large enough to create a public health care system as seen in major cities around Texas,” the release said. “Central Texas does, however, have Baylor Scott & White as an anchor for the region’s health care infrastructure.”
This bill only affects the Central Texas Medicaid region, the release said, and does not exclude other plans from participating with the program. This protection reportedly will promote competition and choice for Medicaid patients by ensuring more access to health care for those in the region on Medicaid to high quality care.
If passed into law, House Bill 3662 would take effect Sept. 1.
The legislation now goes to the Senate, where its companion, Senate Bill 1403, is carried by state Sen. Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway). Following passage in the Senate, House Bill 3662 would need to be signed into law by the governor.