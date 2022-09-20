Food Fraud Minnesota

The offices of Feeding Our Future are shown in St. Anthony, Minn., a week after FBI agents raided the offices of Minnesota nonprofit. 

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest fraud scheme yet to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.