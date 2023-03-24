SNAP benefits

Central Texas Food Bank volunteers carry boxes of food donations to waiting vehicles at Del Valle High School in Del Valle on Jan. 23, 2021. Roughly 700 families were served by the food drive in the first hour and a half.

 Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune

The COVID-19 pandemic changed 69-year-old Longview resident Gary Rogers’ life in one unexpected way. As a SNAP recipient, the amount he received on his Lone Star card to buy groceries rose from a paltry $16 a month to $232, as part of a federal stimulus package.