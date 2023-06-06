Ken Paxton supporters

Ken Paxton supporters chat after the now-suspended attorney general spoke to a crowd at a campaign party in McKinney on March 1, 2022.

 Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

When the Texas House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton in the waning days of a regular legislative session, some Texans were shocked that the 121 “yes” votes included every representative from Collin County, where voters and local leaders have long rallied behind the now-suspended official’s vocal brand of conservatism.