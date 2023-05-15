Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott testified to the House Public Education Committee on Monday, urging legislators to fully fund public schools as Gov. Greg Abbott pushes school vouchers for private schools.
“Our students, families, and staff deserve fully funded public schools,” Ott told the committee chaired by state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado. “I was disappointed in the statement that the Governor released (Sunday) night ahead of the public hearing as it was unfair to the democratic process. The Texas Constitution has checks and balances to allow voices to be heard and for legislators to make fully informed decisions in the event that the majority of Texans support policy decisions over one elected official’s priorities.”
The House Public Education Committee is considering the newest version of Senate Bill 8, which would roll back voucher eligibility to only students with disabilities or those who attended an F-rated campus. However, the revised bill doesn’t go as far as the governor would like as he has made school vouchers for private schools a priority this legislative session.
During his testimony, Ott talked about Temple ISD, a 6A urban district with around 9,000 students.
“Our student demographics are 42% Hispanic, 30% African-American, 25% white and 77% economically disadvantaged,” Ott said. “Specifically related to SB8, we also serve 1,694 special education students, which is around 18% of our total student population.”
Ott said he has the opportunity to work with Buckley on local issues and prior legislation.
“I have come to know his heart for children. I say this based on seeing him interact with my own students and teachers in Temple ISD,” Ott said. “I want to be clear about that with the public. With that being said, I am here to respectfully oppose the committee substitute to SB8. In my research of (education savings accounts), vouchers and tax credits, I have noticed three reoccurring questions, so I have prepared this testimony to address each question.”
Parental involvement
“In regards to SB8, parents have the same choice today that they would if this bill were to pass,” Ott said. “Currently, parents can relocate their child to another public school campus within their district, but would have to provide their own transportation, and space would need to be available. This is no different than attending a non-public school in SB8, because a majority do not provide transportation and require space. Further, most private schools are more expensive than the ESA provided in this bill. Therefore, this structure would inevitably leave children of less-income families behind.”
“Secondly, the best way to empower a parent is to inform them,” Ott said. “An accountability system is used to inform the public and families. How does anyone know a non-public school is a good school if without public accountability. Although I commend the idea of receiving schools taking the STAAR, I do not see the purpose if results are not informing the public or families. Parents are the ultimate judge, but when it comes to spending taxpayer money there must be transparency and accountability for all taxpayers, not just parents of school children. There are many citizens that pay taxes and do not have children in school; and they still want to know how their money is spent.”
Ott also talked about school safety during his appearance before the committee.
“Two of the most important services provided by government are safety and education,” he said. “If the local police force is not meeting my safety needs, I am not allowed to use my paid city taxes to subsidize my home security cameras or private measures. Then why would I allow it in public education? Safety is just as important as education. Why is it not being applied to paying for club memberships when parents are dissatisfied with public parks or tennis courts? The precedent for financing personal choices beyond government services are paid for by our own dollars.”
Low-performing schools
Ott also addressed low-performing schools in some parts of the state.
“I have served in districts with failing schools, and it is heartbreaking and should be taken personally,” he said. “Even though this bill looks like an opportunity for every student to parachute, the reality is not the case. Transferring to another school requires transportation access, guaranteed admissions and resources beyond those provided in this bill.”
The way to address a failing school, Ott said, “is not through a provisional parachute for some, but by investing in all.”
“Selective admissions eliminates equitable parent choice because the real choice resides in the selective admissions process,” Ott said. “I have turned around failing schools; and it takes technical assistance, replacing incompetent staff and leadership, and a targeted plan for every child.”
Ott reminded lawmakers that “the lagging indicators in our current accountability system” are “rated based on students who have already left the building.”
“In other words, you could have a false negative rating driving these ESAs,” he said. “And as far as cut scores, the Commissioner of Education has the sole authority to change cut scores. When they are increased, student scores dip. This causes an adjustment where campuses receive lower ratings because the bar has been raised for students.”
“In my experiences, whether working at TEA or for a school district, being on both ends — I have often asked myself, ‘Is it fair to assume the campus is doing poorly when the state has increased the cut scores?’ There is also an inconsistency between SB8 and the current accountability requirements. SB8 allows a voucher after one year of a campus “F” rating. But the state gives school districts two consecutive years to identify its areas of improvement before even submitting a turnaround plan to TEA.”
Special education
Ott said no student “should be in a failing school, but SB8 is not the solution.”
“ESAs would leave many children behind,” he said. “Investing in the failing campus as a whole, would support every child.
Ott also addressed whether public school districts meet the needs of special-education students.
“There are no higher service requirements for special-needs children than those in public schools,” Ott said. “You will also find no program more underfunded in public schools than special education. The Texas Commission on Special Education Funding shows that local school districts and taxpayers are subsidizing special education by almost $1.9 billion dollars statewide.”
“An alternative,” Ott said, “would be to appropriately fund special education in our public schools. This would impact more students than SB8.”