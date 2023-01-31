WASHINGTON — A conservative law firm challenged new federal regulations on guns with stabilizing braces Tuesday, suing to block a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the accessories were used in two mass shootings.
New gun regulations on stabilizing braces targeted in court
- By LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press
