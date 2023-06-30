Mosquito control

Some members of the mosquito genus Aedes — small, black mosquitoes with white stripes on their back and legs — are known vectors for viral infections, including dengue fever, yellow fever, the Zika virus and chikungunya.

 Texas A&M AgriLife

A rain event often will be followed by an explosion in the mosquito population. A Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert has information on the types of mosquitoes that may appear and tips on how to control or repel them. 