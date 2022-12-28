Winter Weather Travel Missouri

A worker pauses while sorting through a pile of unclaimed luggage cordoned off by caution tape inside the Southwest Airlines terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, in St. Louis. 

 Jeff Roberson

DALLAS — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline's meltdown.