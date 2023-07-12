Working in the heat

Construction worker Martin Capallera, 50, puts on his neon vest and neck gaiter after taking a break in his car to escape the late-morning heat in Austin’s West Campus neighborhood on July 6. Capallera specializes in rewiring buildings and currently works on the 24th floor of a new building. “We try to keep our people safe,” Capallera said. “We’re all the time under the sun.” 

 Joe Timmerman/The Texas Tribune

Maynor Estuardo Álvarez used to stand the Texas heat, but not anymore. Something changed in his body last summer while working as a painter in an apartment in Houston. It was the afternoon, the temperature had surpassed 100 degrees and the unit had no air conditioning. He suddenly felt his heart racing and started sweating profusely. His calves cramped, then his arms, followed by an unbearable pain under his ribs.