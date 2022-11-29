Hawaii Volcano

In this long camera exposure, cars drive down Saddle Road as Mauna Loa erupts in the distance near Hilo, Hawaii. Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano erupted Monday for the first time in 38 years. 

 Marco Garcia

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world's largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii's Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario.