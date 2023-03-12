Coyotes FC

Coyotes FC owner Manuel Velasquez holds a team banner while promoting his club last year at Fire Base Brewing in downtown Temple.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

The Temple Coyotes FC will begin the process of setting its roster as the 2023 National Premier Soccer League season fast approaches. The new year will bring several changes and additions to the club, including a new Under-19 team and possibly a new name.