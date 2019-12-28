For Sean Parker, 50, getting his pilot’s license is something he has wanted since he was a child but always has remained elusive.
Parker’s inability to get his license led him to airport management, working in airports around the country in varying capacities. Parker is now the new airport director for Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport. He was appointed to the position in October.
Parker takes over the job from former director Joseph Medici, who left the city after being in the position for less than a year.
“Mr. Parker has extensive experience in airport, aviation, and aircraft rescue and firefighting operations,” Assistant City Manager Erin Smith said in October. “The Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport is an important asset to the Temple community. There are several projects we are currently working on and planning for the airport in the next couple of years. I look forward to working on these projects with Mr. Parker and having him join the city of Temple team.”
Growing up in Ruidoso, N.M., Parker found his love of flying and planes when he would spend his recess time watching the planes take off from the local airport, which was located right behind his elementary school.
Parker earned his degree in business administration from New Mexico State University. His focus was in transportation management since he planned to join the Navy as a pilot after graduation. When Parker did graduate, however, the Navy did not have a flight school spot for him so Parker decided not to enlist.
In the following years Parker worked for airports in Nevada and New Mexico, first as a transportation specialist then as the airport director of Ruidoso’s local airport.
“I did my best to improve everything (in Ruidoso),” Parker said. “I took it from an airport that was in a deficit every year to where it was making money every year.”
With his move to Temple, Parker said that he is happy to see how much the city of Temple cares for the airport and the amount of support it provides. Parker said he believes regional airports can be major assets to cities if treated correctly.
“The support that city management gives this airport, and the community that supports this airport is amazing and its beyond what I ever imagined or expected,” Parker said. “The corporate side (of the airport) is not only going to help the airport but is also going to help the businesses and tax base here in the city.”
While Temple’s airport does focus a lot on the local business executives who fly in and out of the airport constantly for meetings, Parker said he and the city have not forgotten local pilots.
Currently, the airport has 75 hangars for locals to rent out and two large community hangers, with more than 30 new personal hangars planned for construction over the next two years.
Parker said the city doesn’t make a lot of money from these small hangers so the plan is to keep rental prices low to help the community.
“We have 70 people on our waiting list here for people who want to bring an airplane and put it in our hangar,” Parker said. “I want to plan ahead and take care of those people. You are going to get a little bit of money from your general aviation but that is not your meat and potatoes, it is helping your community out.”
Parker said the airport gets funding for these projects from the Texas Department of Transportation, the Temple Reinvestment Zone, the city and the Federal Aviation Administration.
While the airport does get these funds from the city and other agencies, Parker said he hopes to make the airport financially independent from the city.
“We need to situate ourselves so we become a financially independent department in the city,” Parker said. “Doing that means lowering our costs and creating more revenue, so we have to look at what things we can do different going forward.”