One in an occasional series.
Since Jack’s adventure with the bean stalk, gardening innovations have come a long way.
There is square-foot gardening, container gardening, raised beds, aquaponics and that’s not all. Some people even use soil substitutes — no natural soil — and make their own soil.
But for a more old-fashioned method, all a gardener needs is a piece of ground that gets maybe six hours of sunlight a day. Morning sun is supposed to be better than evening, if you have a choice.
It is true that I took a very good course from the Bell County Master Gardeners and have a certificate on the wall saying I, too, am a Master Gardener. What the course really does is open your eyes to how vast and complex a subject gardening is. It makes you wonder how humans have survived. It makes me drive by fields of wheat, cotton or corn and marvel at all the healthy plants springing up out of the ground.
Also, I confess to having resentment for people who have these beautiful, luxurious gardens, which shows that I have room to grow in this gardening business. I’m old now, but maybe before I go I, too, will have an enviable garden. True, some neighbors who only see my garden from the road think it looks great.
And I had a pretty good garden last year, one of the best in my life. Before that I had two other successful gardens, the most recent of those I inherited when my landlord-roommate in Richardson — who started the garden — didn’t make it through open heart surgery. I just had to water and harvest it.
Before that, my most successful garden was when I was a counselor at a boy’s ranch in North Texas. We had about 140 acres, and where the creek took a bend, there was a small pasture. It had good sunlight and the soil looked dark and workable. I found an old length of fire hose, mounted a washing machine pump beside a lawnmower motor, and drew water out of the creek. We turned our hogs out every day, so we had to enclose the garden with an electric fence. I don’t think we even fertilized it, and everything grew like crazy.
Alas, one day somebody left the electric fence turned off and the hogs got into the young potatoes. After that, even when the fence was turned on, a hog would run screaming through it, get shocked and then tear into the plants. I couldn’t actually build a strong fence, and as you can see, once the hog gets into the garden, it’s all over.
In my current garden, I have a 12-foot-by-15-foot spot that gets sunlight well into the afternoon. The water faucet is not far away. Removing the turf was work, but this became easier when I scraped it with a hoe and then dug a little deeper. Being in East Bell County, I had to dig out a lot of rocks.
By the way, if you have children helping you, be careful about overworking them on the rock removal crew. It may be like souring a young horse. The old cowboys said that when you take a young horse out, don’t overwork him on the first day. It will kill his enthusiasm about being a cow pony, and he won’t want to leave the barn.
After removing most of the rocks, loosen the soil. I used a power tiller the first two years, but this year the ground was soft enough to work it with a hand tiller. I’m only going about 8 or 10 inches deep and that seems to be working.
Incidentally, I have heard some of the more advanced, awe-inspiring gardeners disagree with one another about various gardening methods and techniques. So there’s some room for individuality in gardening. Do what works for you.
Composting is an entire subject, but if you have a compost pile or bin, hopefully it has come to maturity. I spread this over the garden. Then I get a yard of compost-fertilizer loaded into the back of my pickup, and spread this. I’ve used turkey manure for two years with good results, but this year I’m trying a new mix the dealer calls “mushroom.” It actually has turkey and cow manure in it, and looks rich, so we’ll see how it goes.
My plans are to till the garden again in a few days, lay my drip hose along my rows and then cover it with hay for mulch. I used tree leaves for mulch last year and had no weed problems, but I’m trying hay this year.
Along about the middle of March, I’ll put out my tomato plants, and sow my pepper and squash seeds. I might plant a cucumber vine. What I’ve really used from a garden are the tomatoes and peppers. I make salsa and freeze enough to last me into the year. I have not had good success with onions. I’m told I need to plant them earlier if I want them to get big. Maybe I’ll try that next year.
I don’t think I’ll plant much okra this year. Okra bears very well in the hot Texas heat, but I still have frozen okra from last year.