Bruceville-Eddy winery owner Christopher Grider was found guilty Wednesday on seven charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., decided.
Grider, 40, a Falls County resident who owns the Kissing Tree Vineyards, elected to have a bench trial rather than a jury trial, in which U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly determined guilt or innocence.
He faces a maximum federal prison term of 39½ years in prison. Kollar-Kotelly will sentence Grider on May 23.
Kollar-Kotelly found Grider guilty of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.
Grider pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 to two misdemeanor counts — entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Houston-based defense attorney T. Brent Mayr said Wednesday afternoon that his client was disappointed but accept the judge’s verdicts.
“While we are disappointed in the outcome, Mr. Grider fully accepts the judge’s decision and appreciates that he was able to share everything about that day and did not hold anything back,” Mayr said in a statement. “It cannot be overlooked that there is nothing in the judge’s decision that shows that Mr. Grider came here to Washington, D.C., intending to do harm or interfere with the (election) certification process nor anything to show he left here proud of what he did that day. He got caught up in the moment that day and he’s regretted his actions since then. He is ready to accept the consequences so he can move on from this and return to serving his community, taking care of his family, and living a peaceful life.”
During the bench trial, Grider testified that he traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally for then-President Donald Trump. He admitted he entered the Capitol building with other Trump supporters but denied his intent was to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election.
Mayr said Grider walked into the Capitol through an open door.
During the bench trial, government prosecutors introduced testimony from four witnesses: Sgt. Paul McKenna of the U.S. Capitol Police Department; Kevin McCumber, deputy clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives; and FBI Special Agents Kyle Yetter, a former Capitol police officer, and Michelle Ball, according to court records. More than 390 exhibits were entered into evidence.
Prosecutors said Grider assisted rioters in dismantling police barricades.
“With the help of at least two other rioters, Grider lifted a bike rack down the stairs, turning it into a ladder that he and other members of the mob used to climb onto a wide stone railing adjoining stairs,” the court judgment said. “… Not only did Grider continue onwards, but he lifted his fists jubilantly as he made his way up the railing. On two occasions, he also beckoned the crowd behind him to move forward.”
Prosecutors said Grider was aware of unlawfully being in the Capitol. He was accused of giving a helmet to a rioter who used it to smash the door of the House of Representatives.
Inside the Capitol, Grider noticed a breaker box and yelled to others, “Turn the power off!”
“Grider then works his way through fellow rioters to the breaker itself, where he begins flipping switches,” the federal judgment said. “… Eventually the group, including Grider, realizes that their attempts to cut power to the Capitol building have been unsuccessful and give up.”
After abandoning the circuit breaker box, Grider can be heard later on telling other rioters, “Don’t break anything.”
When a Capitol officer is pinned against a wall, Grider tells another rioter, “He’s going to get hurt.” The rioter advises Grider “to leave him,” which Grider does, shouting moments later, “Stop the Steal!,” the judgment said.
Grider saw a map of the Capitol, took a photo on his phone and discussed it with other rioters.
Later, “Grider then ascends to the second floor, briefly entering the Rotunda,” the judgment said. “Grider turns around, beckoning other rioters to join him. ‘We gotta get into the Chamber! This way, this way, this way!’ Grider exclaimed.
An arrest affidavit said Grider was inside the Capitol near the Speaker’s Lobby when police fatally shot Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to climb through a broken window of a door leading to the House chamber, where Congress held a joint session to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Prosecutors said Grider had multiple opportunities to leave the Capitol during the riot, but chose not to do so.
Grider — a former teacher in the Dallas and McKinney school districts — was arrested on three charges after he surrendered to the FBI in Austin in January 2021. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower of the Western District of Texas initially denied Grider’s requests to be released on bond, but he was later released in February 2021.
Grider, the married father of three boys, was recorded in the Capitol, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, a mask and a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag tied around his neck.
Grider’s decision to travel to Washington, D.C., with a friend was a last-minute decision, a defense motion said. At the rally, Grider became “overwhelmed by the excitement and the crowds” and “was shocked and surprised” when former President Donald Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol.
“The next thing he knew, he was moving toward the Capitol with the rest of the crowd,” the motion said.
After the riot, Grider told his wife to get rid of his Trump items “out of concern for his and his family’s safety,” the motion said.
“Because his story had been published in the media four days prior, public opinion was mounting against him and the winery, and several people had posted threatening messages on social media,” the defense motion said.