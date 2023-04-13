Power plant

A natural gas power plant next to the Guadalupe River in Victoria. The Texas Senate's plan to spur construction of more gas-fired power plants across the state for emergencies will cost about $7 billion more than initial estimates, according to a presentation by the Lower Colorado River Authority. 

 Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

A plan that the state Senate approved last week to build up to 10 gigawatts of on-demand power could cost about $18 billion to construct natural gas-fueled power plants with fuel stored on-site, according to an estimate from the Lower Colorado River Authority.