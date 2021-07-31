Bean bags flew through the air inside Horny Toad Harley-Davidson on Saturday for its inaugural corn hole tournament. Outside, Bikers Against Child Abuse grilled hamburgers, hotdogs and sausage wraps while the rock group Scratch3 turned up the amplifiers.
Rich Carlson, the dealership’s general manager, said he hoped to make the tournament an annual affair. Kord Davis, sales manager, said about 15 teams entered the match. Other attractions included prize giveaways and free beer.
Clayton Iiams of Round Rock, one of the contestants, said he’s “been known to throw a few bags.”
“I enjoy the game,” he said. “I started playing when I was in the Marine Corps.”
Usually he’s on a team, he said, but Saturday he was going solo.
“Throw it a little high, get some loft to it and just let it float on down to the board,” he said. “You can throw blocks or knock people’s bags off the board.”
He hasn’t thrown horse shoes for about a decade, he said.
“I’d say they are pretty different,” he said of the two sports.
He’s also a biker and rides a 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glider.
Fellow BACA members gave the nod to Aaron “MOTO” Smith of Killeen to be their spokesman. He said there were about 10 members representing the Five Hills Chapter.
“We work in conjunction with the court system,” he said of BACA.
The goal is to provide a safer environment for abused children, he said.
“We work as a body of bikers to empower children, so they cannot feel afraid of the world in which they live,” he said.
One of the biggest things BACA does for children who are already in the court system is adopt them into the BACA family, he said. BACA formalizes this with a ceremony.
“We try to empower them,” he said. “We go to court with them … so they can stand up against anybody who has done something bad to them.”
BACA is nonprofit and is international, he said.
Dave Buechler of Belton, band leader of Scratch3, said they mainly play the weekends in the Temple-Belton-Killeen area.
“We all sing,” he said. “I’m the drummer-singer.”
On the guitar is Catfish Daniels of Killeen and on the base is Ryan Figge of Killeen.
They’ve been together for about four years, Buechler said.
“We play anything from Santa fests, bike events, bars, restaurants—any place that wants some live music,” he said.
As for writing their own songs, he said Daniels has some original numbers.
“We haven’t got that far yet,” Buechler said. “It’s next on our list.”