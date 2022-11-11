Capitol Riot Infowars Staffer

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Samuel Christopher Montoya, a Texas video editor for  Infowars pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol.

 Jose Luis Magana

A Texas man described as a video editor for the conspiracy theory-promoting Infowars website pleaded guilty on Monday to storming the U.S. Capitol, where he captured footage of the scene where a police officer fatally shot a California woman who joined the mob's attack.