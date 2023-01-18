School Shooting Newport News Board Reactions

Djifa lee, a second-grade teacher at Saunders Elementary, center, stands with her daughter as she speaks in front of the Newport News School Board at the Newport News Public Schools Administration building.

 Billy Schuerman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When a 6-year-old shot and wounded his first-grade teacher in this shipbuilding city near Virginia's coast, the community reacted with collective shock.