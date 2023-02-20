Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to make one thing clear.
“There is no one in the world and no government employee who can love a child the way that any parent loves their child,” he said. “As a result, parents deserve education freedom. Without it, parents are hindered in their ability to help their own children be able to succeed. That must change.”
On Monday, Abbott spent his evening discussing how he wants to use tax dollars to allow parents to send their kids to schools outside the traditional public education system and to root out “woke agendas” in the classroom during a Parent Empowerment Night at the Central Texas Christian School in Temple.
The event — which also featured state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple and Head of Central Texas Christian School Brenda Russell — was hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition.
“Public education plays a vital role in our state,” Abbott, who was reelected as governor last November, said. “I went to public schools here in the state of Texas, my entire education life, and I’m proud to say that many of the schools that we have in the state of Texas are outstanding.”
Although he noted several bragging rights about public schools in Texas and ensured that the state will continue to increase available funding for public schools, he stressed that money does not always lead to better results.
“When I was going to school, I was taught the basics of reading, writing, math and science,” he said. “But maybe most importantly, we were inspired. We were inspired by our country’s founding and how the United States of America stands apart from the rest of the world as the beacon for liberty and opportunity in the entire world.”
That, he claimed, is no longer the case.
“If you like this school choice program approach, you’re not alone,” Abbott said. “Here are the facts. If you’re a Republican, a Democrat or an Independent, majorities of each of those support school choice for kids. If you’re a black, white or Hispanic, a majority of them support school choice for kids. If you’re in urban areas, suburban areas or rural areas, majorities in each of those three areas support school choice for their kids. This is so vital for the future of our state.”
However, many began to contest Abbott shortly after he announced this as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session.
“Governor Abbott knows Texans abhor private school vouchers,” the Rev. Charles Foster Johnson, founder and executive director of Pastors for Texas Children, said in a statement last week. “But, his national partisan handlers have told him the only way he advances his own crass national political agenda is to get a voucher plan implemented in Texas. So, he has tied up the entire Legislature this session, at the cost of millions of tax dollars, in his own petty personal political agenda.”
Although Section 1 of Article 7 of the Texas State Constitution calls for the “suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools,” many others have emphasized how that does not mean funding should be diverted to private schools and away from the 5.4 million Texas children in public schools.
“We have opposed the privatization of our public schools through vouchers and voucher schemes since our inception in 1995 for a variety of reasons,” Charles Luke, the coordinator for the Coalition of Public Schools, recently said in a statement. “Private schools are not accountable to taxpayers for how they spend their money and do not accept every student as public schools do. Additionally, a voucher will not cover the cost of education at a private school, leaving economically disadvantaged parents unable to access it while subsidizing the tuition of affluent parents with students already in private schools.”
Abbott disagrees with that notion.
“I am providing more funding for public education than any governor in the history of our state has,” he said. “Under the school choice program, all public schools will be fully funded for every student the same way they are now.”
However, both Johnson and Luke believe Abbott would be infringing on Texans’ rights.
“Funding private religious schools with taxpayer dollars violates the First Amendment provision that the government will ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion’ and exposes religious schools to government intrusion,” Luke said.