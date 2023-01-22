El Paso Walmart massacre

A memorial at the Walmart where a gunman opened fire on shoppers on Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso. Federal prosecutors won’t pursue the death penalty against the alleged gunman, who could still face a death sentence in a separate state case.

 Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday.