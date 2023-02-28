Britain Brexit Northern Ireland

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

 Liam McBurney

Britain and the European Union have reached a new agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, raising hopes that more than six years of wrangling over the U.K.'s departure from the bloc may finally come to an end.