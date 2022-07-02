Central Texas landowners could face more legal cases after a divided Texas Supreme Court recently ruled that a company has eminent domain authority as it seeks to build a high-speed bullet train between Dallas and Houston.
The court’s 5-3 decision earlier this month means Texas Central — a Dallas company chaired by Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr. — can use eminent domain to obtain land for the $30 billion project.
The court’s majority opinion remained focused on the issue of eminent domain and is not a judgment on the proposed train project that could reach speeds of up 200 miles per hour.
“At the outset, it is important to recognize what this case is about and what it is not about,” Justice Debra Lehrmann wrote in the opinion. “The case involves the interpretation of statutes relating to eminent domain; it does not ask us to opine about whether high-speed rail between Houston and Dallas is a good idea or whether the benefits of the proposed rail service outweigh its detriments.”
Chief Justice Nathan Hecht and Justices Jeff Boyd, Brett Busby and Evan Young sided with Lehrmann in the opinion that upheld an appellate court decision that Texas Central qualifies as an interurban electric railway company. Three justices — John Devine, Jimmy Blacklock and Rebeca Aizpuru Huddle — dissented. Another justice, Jane Bland, did not participate in the decision.
The Supreme Court ruling upheld an appellate court decision that reversed a lower court ruling. Whether Texas Central qualifies as a railroad company was not addressed.
The dissenting opinion said the ruling affects a 115-year-old statute governing interurban electric railways.
“No one questions that the statute ... granted eminent-domain authority to facilitate construction of small electric railways for ferrying Texans short distances between adjacent towns and up and down Main Streets alongside horse-drawn carriages,” the dissenting opinion said. “But it blinks reality to conclude, as the Court does, that the same trolley-car statute confers eminent domain power on private entities aspiring to build — in 2022 — a massive $30 billion infrastructure project capable of supporting an elevated, 672-foot-long high-speed train as it traverses hundreds of miles and thousands of privately owned parcels between Houston and Dallas.”
The majority opinion, the dissenting justices said, fails to provide protection to property owners.
The Texas Supreme Court ruling came after Texas Central’s CEO, Carlos Aguilar, announced his resignation on LinkedIn after six years at the helm.
The company’s Texas High-Speed Train would enable passengers to commute between the two large Texas cities in about 90 minutes with one stop in College Station.
“This project gives Texans what they have been demanding — the freedom of another CHOICE when moving between the state’s two largest regions,” Texas Central said on its website. “By employing a market-led approach — without the use of taxpayer grants — this project will serve as the model for future infrastructure projects of its kind. The Texas High-Speed Train is good for Texas, providing a safe, affordable and productive transportation choice that advances the State’s economy and prepares us for future growth.”
In a statement to the Dallas Business Journal, Texas Central said of the ruling, “We are appreciative to the Texas Supreme Court for their time and consideration of this important issue as we continue work on this innovative high-speed passenger train rail.”
Opposition to project
The Supreme Court ruling resulted from a 2019 lawsuit by a Leon County landowner who challenged the company’s authority to use eminent domain proceedings to take land for the project. Opposition groups such as Texans Against High-Speed Rail and ReRoute the Route also formed to lobby against the project.
In 2020, Texas Central was approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration to move forward on the construction of the high-speed rail line.
McLane, chairman of the company’s board, said the train, once built, would be the first high-speed rail system built in the country, and will bring investment to the state.
“We have worked at (this project) for a long time, and this has been a long and lengthy process,” McLane said in a 2020 interview. “This is a 240-mile construction project that is going to be 25 feet in the air, where there are going to be no road crossings in any part of it. Getting all the permits for (the project) has been a lengthy process for the past seven or eight years.”
The trains on the new railway would use the same technology as Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains.
Train’s impact
McLane has said the new railway will have two tracks allowing for trains to leave the station every 15 minutes. The cost is expected to be less than the price of an airline flight.
“One of the busiest interstates in America is Interstate 45 from Dallas to Houston,” McLane previously told the Telegram. “The traffic is intense going that 240 miles, and this would cut down on the traffic between the two cities. You wouldn’t even need to have reservations, you just would get on the train and be there in 90 minutes.”
ReRoute the Route has criticized the proposed path as “the most dangerous and cheapest option.”
“The Federal Railroad Administration is neglecting its regulatory duty to protect Americans from life-threatening projects like the proposed high-speed rail project in Texas,” organization spokesperson Taylor Ward told the Texas Tribune in 2020. “This project has been flawed from the beginning and the FRA has ignored calls from concerned property owners, safety professionals and even other rail companies.”
Texas Central said the project is expected to take about six years to complete once construction begins.