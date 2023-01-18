El Paso Walmart massacre

A memorial at the Walmart where a gunman opened fire on shoppers on Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso. Federal prosecutors won’t pursue the death penalty against the alleged gunman, who could still face a death sentence in a separate state case.

 Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

The federal government will not seek the death penalty for the man accused of massacring 23 people in a hate crime at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.