Texas Energy Exchange

Vistra Corp.’s Midlothian power plant. The Public Utility Commission of Texas is recommending changes to the state’s electricity market that aim to ensure a more reliable power supply during extreme weather events such as the February 2021 winter storm that caused widespread power outages in Texas.

 Shelby Tauber/The Texas Tribune

After several months of hammering out how to make the Texas power market more reliable in the wake of the deadly 2021 winter storm, state officials have landed on what they say is a solution.