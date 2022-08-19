Water main break

A San Antonio Water System crew works to fix a water main break in the Adams Hill neighborhood in San Antonio on Thursday.

 Chris Stokes for The Texas Tribune

Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.