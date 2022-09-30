The debate will be on local Nexstar television stations across the state, and The Texas Tribune will livestream the debate here. https://www.texastribune.org/2022/09/30/texas-governor-debate-greg-abbott-beto-orourke/
featured
Watch live: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke debate in Edinburg at 7 p.m.
- The TEXAS TRIBUNE
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Sticky situation: Honeydew making mess on cars
- Temple father charged in death of 6-week-old Killeen boy
- New distillery opens near Little River-Academy
- I-35 southbound slowed in Temple
- Two Temple men indicted for drive-by shooting
- Temple man arrested on assault warrant at DPS driver's license office
- Nancy Lee Williams, age 64, died recently
- Ott named 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year
- Oscar Martinez, age 68, of Little River - Academy, died Wednesday
- Belton massage owner indicted for sexual assault