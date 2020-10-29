Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire on W. Nugent at 2:39 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from a mobile home located at 3113 W. Nugent, in the Derby Mobile Home Park, a news release said.
No one was home at the time of the incident, and no injuries have been reported at this time. With quick action by the firefighters, the fire was under control, and extinguished by 3 p.m., the release said.
Also on scene was Temple Police Dept, and Temple EMS. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. People are requested to please avoid this area of Nugent, as fire crews remain on scene.