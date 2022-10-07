Texas Drought Cotton Production

Farmer Barry Evans looks over a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with wheat, Monday, in Kress, Texas. Evans, like many other cotton growers, has walked away from more than 2,000 acres of his bone-dry fields. 

 Eric Gay

LUBBOCK, Texas — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation's top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres of his bone-dry fields.