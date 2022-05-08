New schools will be built in Temple and Belton following voter approval of two bond packages Saturday that will fund the campuses and other improvements to deal with booming student populations.
In other area bond voting, Cameron Independent School District’s remained uncertain while Bartlett ISD’s appeared to pass.
In Belton ISD, voters narrowly approved a $173.8 million bond package to fund its expansion, according to unofficial preliminary voting results posted by the Bell County Elections Department.
Proposition A, the bulk of the package at $168.9 million for two new elementary schools, campus upgrades and land acquisition, won by 45 votes, while Proposition B, $5 million for upgraded technology devices and equipment, won by just six votes.
Although early voting results favored the BISD bond package, the gap significantly narrowed as more Election Day results came in from various precincts after 10 p.m. Saturday.
Temple ISD bond
Voters in Temple ISD — about 56% — supported a $164.8 million bond package, the largest in the district’s history. The scaled-down bond package was proposed after the district’s $184.9 million proposal failed by two votes last year.
“I will say that having ‘no’ voters involved after the November election ultimately made for a better bond proposal this time around,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “This was a better product for our community and I am truly thankful for this input. We listened and made those respective changes and it was obvious to many.”
The approved bond package will help fund more than 20 projects across key areas such as growth, aging facilities, and safety and security.
A new elementary school tentatively called Fine Arts Academy, with an estimated cost of $38.2 million, will be built in southeast Temple.
“Passing a bond is the intersection between the community’s expectations and the needs of a school district. From the very beginning our goal has been to engage our community in a bond process that was transparent, inclusive and collaborative,” Ott said. “This approved package highlights the value of community input from all perspectives. Every person matters — it all matters.”
District officials said the new bond package would raise resident’s tax rate by nearly 3 cents per $100 of taxable value.
For homeowners with a house worth $200,000, this would mean a $35.40 increase in annual property taxes.
Ott said the projects included in the bond package will address four main areas of need: keep up with growth, increase safety and security, address aging facilities, and expand student programs.
“The most significant project is the construction of a new elementary school (Fine Arts Academy) in the southeast quadrant of the district where the city of Temple is experiencing rapid growth,” Ott said.
TISD school board president Dan Posey thanked the community for its support.
“The board would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the community for your vote of confidence in the 2022 bond project,” Posey said in a statement Saturday night. “We will continue to work diligently to ensure that all projects are delivered in a way that continues to raise expectations for our students, families, staff and community.”
Belton ISD bond
Massive voter education campaigns by those for and against the Belton ISD led to its narrow bond passage.
Matt Smith, BISD superintendent, said he was thankful for the community’s support.
“These two new elementary schools and other planned renovations will help accommodate the enrollment growth in our area and be a source of pride for our students and staff,” Smith said in a news release. “The bond program was a result of leadership by our board of trustees and the strategic planning through our Bond Exploration Committee. I am so thankful for the time, dedication and expertise shared by so many involved in this process.”
The package will provide $40.1 million and $43.6 million for two new elementary schools in the southern and northern parts of the district.
Proposition B will provide $5 million for technology devices and equipment.
District officials said the bond package would not come with an increase in property taxes, but the taxes could rise up to 24% due to increased home valuations.
The Bell County Republican Party executive committee had opposed the Belton bond package. Included in the resolution were 16 reasons for opposition, including items that alluded to Belton ISD’s desire to purchase more land, the scope of certain projects and the projected tax and debt burdens.
Local chamber of commerce officials supported both the Temple and Belton school measures.
Cameron ISD
Mail-in ballots to be counted today could decide the fate of a $15.9 million bond package proposed by the Cameron Independent School District.
The measure — which includes improvements to C.H. Yoe High School — appears to have passed by one vote, according to unofficial election results posted Saturday by Milam County.
The county voted 484 votes for the bond package with 483 against.
The bond would create a Career and Technical Education Center at the school as well as fund a new agriculture facility. If approved, the measure would raise the tax rate by 2.5 cents.
Bartlett ISD
Bartlett ISD voters — spread across three counties — appeared to favor a $20 million bond package that failed in November.
The bond package, if approved, would include campus renovations, a new agricultural facility, a new football field and track, a new press box and a new vocational technology building.
The vote totals are currently 269 for and 238 against, the district posted on its Facebook page. Mail-in ballots from Milam County are expected to be counted today.
Although the majority of voters in Bell and Milam counties decided against the package, Williamson County voters aided in the bond’s support.
The renovations would address worrisome foundation slab issues at campuses, including Bartlett High School, where some classrooms are falling into the ground, according to Superintendent Teddy Clevenger.
“There’s a crack, from the roof to the slab, that’s about 2 inches across,” Clevenger previously told the Telegram. “It goes all the way through four classrooms, through a teacher’s lounge and through the principal’s office … so I would say the whole north side of the high school is falling into the ground.”
Although the $20 million bond was partially planned to address safety issues related to these foundational slab issues, campus additions in response to growth-related concerns were also staged.
“We try to keep our elementary classroom numbers 15 and below, which is pretty good,” Clevenger said. “But if we wanted to hire a teacher to keep those class sizes small, we don’t have another classroom.”
The bond package was projected to increase the district’s tax rate by 22 cents per $100 of taxable home value.
“Thank you to all who went to the polls to vote!!” the district said Saturday night in a Facebook post.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.