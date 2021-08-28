A Temple woman faces a state felony charge for allegedly driving intoxicated with child passengers in Troy.
Joanie Deleon, 32, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15. She was released from the Bell County Jail July 9 after posting a $15,000 bond.
On May 8, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Lower Troy Road.
A vehicle was in a ditch lying on its right side when the trooper arrived. The vehicle had front and right-side damage.
“It appeared the driver drove off the roadway into a ditch, striking the edge of a bridge,” Trooper Gonzalo Jimenez said in an arrest affidavit.
Five passengers — ranging in age from 6 to 18 — were in the car when the accident occurred. Three of the passengers were younger than 15, the affidavit said. They all had minor injuries.
“A witness at the scene advised that Deleon had just left a party before the crash and Deleon had been drinking,” Jimenez said. “Deleon smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes, and her speech was thick-tongued and slow.”
Sobriety tests on Deleon identified six of six clues, the trooper said.
“Deleon was unable to perform the walk and turn test due to her injuries that required hospitalization,” Jimenez said. “Deleon advised that she was not drunk, and ‘they’ ran her off the roadway. Later, she admitted to drinking.”
Deleon refused to give a breath sample so the trooper obtained a warrant to get a blood sample. The sample was sent to the DPS crime laboratory in Austin.
“On May 28, 2021, I received the lab toxicology report, which stated Deleon’s blood alcohol content to be .171 grams of alcohol per 100 millimeters of blood,” Jimenez said. “I believe that Deleon was driving while intoxicated with three passengers under the age of 15, the youngest being 6 years old.”
The Texas legal limit is 0.08%, according to DPS.