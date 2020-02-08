BELTON — It can be hard to generate excitement for down-ballot, county-level races in a presidential election year.
Just ask the affected candidates and they’ll agree.
“People jump up and down and get excited about the presidential election, about the senators, about governors. But they don’t get excited when they’re talking about who’s running for their district judges,” said Steve Duskie, one of three Republicans vying to be the next judge of the 146th District Court.
Duskie and nine other candidates made their case for why voters should cast their ballots for them during a Bell County Bar Association-sponsored for-um Friday afternoon in the 146th District Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center, 1201 Huey Road. Around 40 people attended the event.
Candidates for Bell County Sheriff, 426th District Court judge, Precinct 4 constable and Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace participated in the forum.
Election Day is March 3. Early voting starts Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28.
Bell County Sheriff
Two candidates are vying to be the county’s top cop: two-term incumbent Sheriff Eddy Lange and Fred Harris, a Killeen Police detective. Both are Republicans.
Only Harris attended the Friday forum. Calvin Cowan, the president of the Bell County Bar Association, said Lange had accepted an invitation to attend the forum, but was sick with the flu.
“My platform is very simple. It is threefold,” Harris said. “We need to, one, make sure that we’re prepared for mass casualty shootings — not just active shooters, but mass casualty shootings. We need to be prepared for the gangs in our county. And we need to be prepared for sex trafficking.”
The county, Harris said, has not been forceful enough on gangs, which are already known through public data from the Texas Department of Public Safety. He wants to set up a special task force that includes all local police departments to deal with gangs in the county.
“A task force from Troy all the way back to Killeen all the way to Rogers and back over to Nolanville, and you communicate,” Harris said. “You communicate with everybody. Once that communication is put in place, then what you have is a better, well-rounded law enforcement agency from around the county.”
Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace
Although five candidates are seeking the Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace seat, only two attended the Bar Association’s forum: Republicans Michel Keefe and Hal Butchart.
A third Republican, Chet Southworth, and both Democrats — Gregory Johnson and incumbent Daryl Peters — did not attend the forum.
Keefe, who was a Killeen Police officer for 20 years, and Butchart, an Army veteran, said they want to restore the reputation of the JP office after a turbulent four years that saw former Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown removed from office for several controversial decisions, including setting a record $4 billion bond and setting a bond for her son.
“The reputation of that office has suffered,” Keefe said, as Brown, a Democrat, sat in the audience. “It’s imperative that the next justice of the peace gets out in the community and deals with all of the entities that have business before the justice of the peace court. … They have to know you and have confidence in your ability.”
One of Keefe’s top priorities is to ensure there is an equitable workload between the two justices of the peace in Precinct 4. Bill Cooke, the Precinct 4, Place 2, justice of the peace, has increased his number of cases in recent years.
“The only way to change that is to have a professional working relationship with the other justice of the peace,” Keefe said.
Brown and Peters, who was appointed last year to the seat, have not done their jobs, Butchart said.
“That’s why I jumped in the race. I thought I could make a difference,” he said. “My reputation, my integrity and my service to the nation and to the community would make a difference. I feel it really will.”
Like Keefe, Butchart stressed he will reach out to the community if elected JP.
“I want to serve you as the justice of the people’s court,” Butchart said. “The justice of the peace serves as the closest representative of the people.”
Precinct 4 constable
Five candidates are vying to succeed Edd Melton as the next Precinct 4 constable: Republicans Michael Copeland and AJ Torres and Democrats Calvin Brow, Martha Dominguez and Louie Minor. All but Minor appeared at the Friday forum.
Copeland, Torres, Dominguez and Brow all work for the Precinct 4 constable’s office.
“I know how to run this office. I know the civil process,” said Torres. “Civil process is the most challenging. It took me years to learn civil process. We have to know that part because that is our expertise.”
Dominguez said she wants to train all of the officers who work for the Precinct 4 constable so they are prepared for any situation that comes their way.
“We should all be able to answer every question from the public,” she said. “Under my administration, my office will assist other agencies when needed.”
Copeland plans to take a hands-on approach if elected constable. He said he wants to work with the Commissioners Court — which sets the county’s budget — to get an “equitable” budget for the Precinct 4 constable’s office.
“So our department can work in a proper fashion,” he said.
Brow also wants to work on the budget.
“As for what I would do differently, I would look to bring in more money to the constable’s office,” the Democrat said, adding he wants the constable’s office to serve papers beyond its current hours. “With our office, we will go out and serve papers whether it is night or weekends.”
426th District Court judge
All three Republicans — Duskie, Wade Faulkner and Jeff Parker — hoping to replace Fancy Jezek as judge of the 426th District Court were at the forum.
The trio of candidates agreed changes need to be made to the court, but acknowledged they could not do that alone.
“Coming from the Army, the new guy doesn’t want to bust in and make wholesale changes,” said Faulkner, a retired military judge.
They all agreed they would chat with lawyers, court staff and other district judges to identify what needs to be improved.
“I’ve got ideas of my own, but … I’ve got to work with all of the attorneys for both sides — with the state, with the defense, with the civil lawyers — and work with the other judges to make sure any changes that we do implement are going to be the most effective changes we can make,” Parker said.
The people already familiar with the courts know what improvements need to be made, Duskie said.
“It’s amazing what you can do sometimes by getting along with folks and trying to make things work rather than reinvent the wheel,” he said.