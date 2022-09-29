Romania UN ITU Plenipotentiary Conference

Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States, secretary general elect of the ITU, receives congratulations after a voting session of The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the first woman to ever hold the position of Secretary General.

 Andreea Alexandru

BUCHAREST, Romania — Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States was elected Thursday to head the U.N.'s telecommunications agency, winning a U.S.-Russia face-off for the leadership of a global agency that sets guideposts for radio, internet, satellite and television communications.