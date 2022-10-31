MOGADISHU, Somalia — The death toll from twin car bombings in Somalia’s capital has reached 120 and could rise further because some people are still missing, the country’s health minister said Monday.
Somalia car bombs death toll up to 120, some still missing
- By OMAR FARUK | Associated Press
