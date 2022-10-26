Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

Paul Bellar awaits the verdict in his trial before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson at the Jackson County Courthouse in Jackson, Mich. He is accused of being involved in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer. 

 J. Scott Park

Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan's governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election.