Climate Threatened Species List

Serena, a dugong, swims at the Toba Aquarium in Toba, Japan. Populations of the vulnerable species of marine mammal, numerous species of abalone and a type of Caribbean coral are now threatened with extinction.

 Linda Lombardi

Populations of a vulnerable species of marine mammal, numerous species of abalone and a type of Caribbean coral are now threatened with extinction, an international conservation organization said Friday.