Storm Texas

The roof of the La Azteca grocery store on W. Eldorado Parkway peeled off and landed on a half dozen vehicles parked outside as a line of powerful thunderstorms rolled through Little Elm on Thursday.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/AP

A storm system marched eastward Friday, threatening heavy snow in the Midwest and Northeast after spawning likely tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana that damaged homes, a university campus and left thousands without power.