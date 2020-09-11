Although 2020 has been a challenge for many people, for Matt Gillette it “is working out well,” he said Friday.
Gillette, a Temple resident, has a vacation rental house in California between Huntington and Shaver lakes in the Sierra National Forest. It was saved from burning to the ground by area firefighters who did an incredible job, he said.
“I am so thankful for the firefighters,” Gillette said.
His house is within what is named the Creek Fire, which has consumed more than 175,000 acres. It was only 6 percent contained by mid-morning Friday, according to CAL FIRE, and the blaze consumed hundreds of structures and threatened many more.
The Creek Fire is part of the wildfires that so have far burned more than 3.1 million acres, making the Creek Fire one of the 20 largest fires in California history, CAL Fire said.
Sept. 4 started as a special weekend for Gillette.
Gillette proposed Sept. 3 to his girlfriend, Chris Smith, at Yosemite National Park. The duo hiked, biked and were on their way to Gillette’s vacation rental home when his housekeeper called and said the area was filled with smoke and the highway was shut down.
The couple went to Fresno, but the smoke was much worse there, he said.
“I’ve lived in the Ockenden Ranch subdivision since 2011,” Gillette said.
The subdivision has about 100 homes. It was only due to the firefighting efforts of the Shaver Fire Department and CAL FIRE that no homes in that area burned — but one did three houses down on the highway, Gillette said. Firefighters pushed the fire back and saved all the homes on one side of the road. The homes on the other side of the highway weren’t as lucky, he said.
Where his housekeeper lives was not so lucky, either. Her home didn’t burn, but the homes on either side of it and across the street did. She won’t be able to go back for at least four to six weeks, he said.
It was estimated people could begin to return as early as Oct. 15.
“I don’t think that will happen,” Gillette said.
Currently, Gillette and Smith are staying at her home at Big Bear Lake — but fires were threatening that area Friday, he said. Those fires have been named the El Dorado Fire, and were 31 percent contained Friday, according to CAL FIRE.
The air quality and smoke are horrible, Gillette said.
Despite the wildfires, COVID-19 and everything else going on, Gillette expects to be married within the next 30 days, he said. He expects he and his wife will return around Thanksgiving or Christmas to check the damage near the home.