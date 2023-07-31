Interim Texas A&M University president

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp attends the special meeting of the Board of Regents on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Texas A&M campus in College Station.

 Meredith Seaver for The Texas Tribune

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted unanimously Sunday evening to make acting President Mark A. Welsh III the interim-president of its flagship university, 10 days after former Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks resigned.