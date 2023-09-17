Natalia Sisneros, a fifth-grade teacher at Thornton Elementary, always knew she was going to be a Temple ISD teacher.
“I never thought of teaching anywhere else,” she told the Telegram. “I mean, Temple is literally home, so I’m just happy to start my teaching journey here. I’m looking forward to building relationships with my students and making an impact.”
Sisneros — who attended Hector P. Garcia Elementary and Bonham Middle School before graduating from Temple High School in 2017 — called it a great feeling to remain in Temple.
“I was very surprised when I came back and saw former classmates, either older or younger than me, that also came back,” she said. “So it was just really interesting to discuss with them how we all wanted to do the same thing.”
Sisneros highlighted how family connections to the profession and her teachers over the years shaped her desire to stay local.
“I was inspired by many teachers over the years in school,” she said. “I also come from a family of teachers, so seeing how they have impacted their students inspired me to become a teacher. Now, it’s something I plan on doing forever.”
Although there may be some obstacles to hurdle as a first-year teacher, Sisneros, who attended Temple College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas, emphasized how her campus has a support system she can count on.
“I actually was a student teacher here last year, so that made it an easier transition into becoming a teacher here,” she said. “If I didn’t make these relationships with these amazing teachers, I feel like I would be lost. So having teachers that are willing to help me become a better teacher, as a first year teacher, is amazing.”
During a school board meeting Monday, Temple ISD recognized Sisneros and nine other Temple High School alumni — Brandi Jarosek, Gilberto Hernandez, Davion Curtis, Maria Perez, Shondria Combs, Brittany Alvarez, Cienna Womack, Angel Tolbert and Morgan Thomas — who returned to the district as first-year teachers.
“I’m not sure there’s anything more powerful than to be able to say, ‘I stood in your shoes,’” Superintendent Bobby Ott during a school board meeting Monday.
“You made the decision to come back and serve children that were just like you when you were coming up,” he said. “I think that is so powerful. So thank you so much for doing that. We really appreciate it.”
Alvarez attended Hector P. Garcia Elementary and Lamar Middle School before graduating from Temple High School in 2015.
“I actually went to school here at Garcia where I am teaching,” she said. “I was both excited and nervous since this is my first year, but this first month has been really great. I already love my kids, and the support I have from my co-workers is great.”
Alvarez previously worked in the behavioral field before making the decision to transition into a classroom teacher.
“I would see the growth that the children would have in their social and academic goals, so I wanted to kind of bring that into a classroom setting,” she said. “I have two classes this year and I’m excited to see them grow in their math and science, and just all around as people.”
Like Sisneros, Alvarez also noted the extra layer of support Temple ISD has shown its first-year teachers.
“The meetings and the trainings that they’ve been doing, specifically for first-year teachers like myself, have been great,” she said. “I appreciate it a lot, because we’re already stressed out just being new. So it kind of felt like a nice ‘welcome home’ for them to do that.”
Although most of her childhood teachers have left Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Alvarez noted how she is reminded of a flurry of childhood memories each time she walks her former stomping grounds.
“A lot of it is the same — just by the look of things. So I’ll be walking the halls and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. I remember walking these halls,’” she said. “The culture is still here.”