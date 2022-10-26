Christmas Parade SUV

Darrell Brooks listens as the jurors confirm their guilty verdicts after they were read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis.

 Mike De Sisti

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade, wrapping up a trial in which he defended himself with bizarre legal theories and erratic outbursts.