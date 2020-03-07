BELTON — Matt Smith grew up in a family of educators.
His mom taught second and third grade and kindergarten. His dad was a substitute for some time before he was born. His uncle? A principal at his high school in Middlesex, N.Y. Then, on top of all that, most of his extended family were educators.
It should not be a surprise that Smith resisted the call to teach.
“It was kind of one of those things where I didn’t want to be an educator, at first,” Smith said. “When I was a kid, I wanted to be president of the United States. I thought I really should do that.”
Decades later, Smith, 44, is a leader — albeit not of the nation. He is the Belton Independent School District’s new superintendent. The school board hired him Feb. 17, and he will earn an annual salary of $230,000. This is his first superintendency.
Like predecessor Susan Kincannon, who left Belton ISD last fall to lead Waco ISD, it was a teacher who inspired him to get into education — two teachers, to be exact.
The first teacher to push Smith was his sophomore social studies teacher, Jim Tuck. He required students to debate about current events in high school.
“We actually had to get on stage and debate, and have an argument and defend it, and be able to justify your position on things,” Smith said, comparing that experience to the critical thinking skills schools teach in class now.
Then there was Bonnie Cosgrove, Smith’s senior English teacher.
“I read a couple of books that really stood out to me in a language arts class with a teacher who really challenged me to think critically about things,” Smith said, pointing out that William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man” got him interested in literature.
Cosgrove pushed Smith on his assignments. She even got him to draw, a skill Smith admitted he really disliked. She inspired Smith to become an English teacher.
Nothing could change his mind — not even his relatives.
“I even had a family member — it was about Thanksgiving time my senior year in high school — saying, ‘You sure you don’t want to go into business? They make a lot more money.’ And he was in the business world and the rest of the family was in education,” Smith said, remembering that consequential conversation.
“I said, ‘No. I think I want to be an educator.’”
‘This is Dr. Smith’
Jennifer Conner, the Charter Oak Elementary principal, brought Smith to a class of fourth-graders on a recent Friday morning.
“Everyone, I want to introduce you to a very special faculty (member) today. This is Dr. Smith and he is our new superintendent,” Conner told the students at the West Temple campus.
Fourth-grader Beau Herman had a pressing question for Smith.
“When she said doctor, does that mean you have a Ph.D.?” she asked.
“I have something called an Ed.D.,” Smith responded, as students oohed. “I’m a doctor of education.”
Smith has three degrees: An English degree from Virginia Wesleyan College; a master’s in education administration and supervision from Arizona State University-West; and a doctorate in school leadership from Concordia University.
Smith’s degrees are certainly from an eclectic mix of places. But nothing rivals his resume.
‘An adventurer’s spirit’
“I think I have an adventurer’s spirit,” Smith said. “I enjoy new challenges, learning about people and cultures and differences.”
He started teaching in Virginia shortly after earning his undergraduate degree in 1998. That job was short lived, though.
He ended up getting a teaching job at Thousand Oaks High School in California. Smith met his wife, Heather, there. She was a teacher, too.
“We were there for two years, and then we got married,” Smith said. Then they left. Living on two teacher salaries in Thousand Oaks was not sustainable.
They followed some advice from one of Heather’s friends: Move to Phoenix where houses were significantly cheaper. They did, and took jobs at the Agua Fria Union High School District.
“The whole purpose there was about family and starting a family,” he said, explaining he served in several positions in the district and stayed there for nine years. “And I had two wonderful daughters (Hailey and Summer) during that time.”
The Smiths loved Phoenix. But they wanted a better educational environment for their oldest daughter, Hailey.
‘All about family’
“My oldest daughter was diagnosed with autism, and we were really struggling,” Smith said. “The school district that she was enrolled in, I was really struggling with them meeting the needs for my daughter and my family, and it stunk — because I am in the system.”
The Smiths felt a growing disconnect between them and their daughter’s school. So he started researching. Smith stumbled on the Hillsboro School District in Oregon. They had an autism specialist that would meet their and Hailey’s needs.
“I said to Heather that’s what we need — that is exactly what we’re missing right now,” Smith said. “It was about a week later that the principal position at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Ore., was posted. And I applied for it and got it.”
So they, as Smith described it, made a bold move. They packed and went to Oregon, leaving his parents and other family members in Phoenix.
“It was all about our kid and trying to figure out what was best for Hailey, and how we were going to navigate some of those things,” he said.
Smith continued to have a successful career. He climbed from principal to the executive director of secondary schools in Hillsboro — located about 20 minutes west of Portland.
Hailey thrived, too. But the Smiths realized they were missing something — their family.
Heather’s parents and sister lived in Central Texas. So they started eyeing a move to the Lone Star State after five years in the Pacific Northwest.
Smith used his connections and learned about Leander ISD, where he got a job as the opening principal of the district’s sixth high school.
“I told Heather it was my intent to stay at Tom Glenn High School for 10 years,” Smith said, as a smile grew across his face.
That didn’t happen. He was in that position for four months before moving up to guide the district’s curriculum and eventually became chief of staff — a position he had for three years until last month when he was hired as the Belton superintendent.
“Long story — it was all over the country,” Smith said of his career. “But in all honesty it was all about family the entire time.”
‘He’s everywhere’
“He may have just gotten here, but — I don’t know if you were paying attention to the slide deck here — he went to every campus,” Suzanne McDonald, Belton school board president, said Wednesday during a reception that had a slideshow of Smith touring the district. “There’s a picture of him with a goat. He’s everywhere. He’s been everywhere.”
During that tour of the district, Smith said the students and dedicated educators stood out to him. He also saw firsthand how Belton ISD’s biggest issue is affecting schools.
“I think being able to see growth and how it’s impacted Belton ISD and realizing that we have to keep planning for how we’re going to manage growth, and how we’re going to do it in ways that make sure each and every school, and each and every student, are getting their needs met,” Smith said. “I think that’s a challenge that you can see. You can see the differences between the brand new buildings and we have some older facilities that are a challenge for us, too.”
That growth issue is one he will have to work closely with the cities of Belton and Temple — the two major cities that are in Belton ISD.
“Let me join others in welcoming Dr. Smith to the Belton community. Dr. Smith will enjoy living and working here, and the city looks forward to working with him on the growth challenges and opportunities we share,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said. “Belton ISD and the city of Belton have enjoyed an outstanding partnership, and we will continue to work together in teamwork to plan for how best to meet the needs of the future.”
Listi’s counterpart in Temple also welcomed Smith to the area.
“Both the city of Temple and Belton ISD continue to grow at a fast pace, with more than 4,200 students from Temple currently attending Belton ISD schools,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said. “Considering his past experience in Leander ISD dealing with similar growth challenges, I look forward to working with Dr. Smith and learning more about the best practices he can bring to our local community to ensure student success and achievement.”
Smith said he does not plan to make wholesale changes in the district just because Belton ISD is already great. Smith highlighted educators’ passion and inclusive school environments as two characteristics that make the district stand out — and why he wanted to work here.
“I can sense people feel change is here, and I want to be clear about it: I want to change in positive ways, but I want to honor the things that we’ve done that we do well and realize that we don’t have to change some of those things,” the superintendent said.
“I just like to make people feel reassured and calm everyone down that, hey, we’re all in this together,” Smith explained. “We’re going to figure it out together, and you have nothing to worry about because they’ve been doing really good work.”