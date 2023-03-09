School safety

Mock weapons used to train educators in Harrold in 2018.

 Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan announced his support for several bills addressing gaps in school safety on Wednesday, one of which would require districts to adopt active-shooter preparedness plans. The bill, which also expands funding for mental health resources, has emerged as one of the most prominent attempts by legislators to respond to Texas’ deadliest school shooting. It was nine months ago when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde.