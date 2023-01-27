Memphis Police Force Investigation

RowVaughn Wells, center, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, is comforted by his stepfather Rodney Wells, at the conclusion of a candlelight vigil for Tyre, in Memphis, Tenn.

 Gerald Herbert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities on Friday were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. Family members of Tyre Nichols pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.