Pearl Harbor Anniversary

American ships burn during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.  A few centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene of the Japanese bombing to remember.

 STF

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor joined about 2,500 members of the public at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago.